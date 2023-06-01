Bear traps itself in California resident's car, deputies step in: 'Be bear-aware'

Deputies from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in freeing a bear after it was found trapped inside a vehicle in South Lake Tahoe, California, according to TMX.

The officers received a call from Lake Tahoe residents after notifying the deputies they had "discovered a bear stuck inside their vehicle," the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in Incline Village, Nevada, told TMX.

A deputy onsite captured the moment he tied a piece of rope to the SUV door handle and, from a safe distance, opened the door.

CONNECTICUT FAMILY FINDS BLACK BEAR HIBERNATING UNDER THEIR OUTDOOR DECK: 'NOT BOTHERING US'

The video showed multiple ropes tied together in order to create a large distance between the vehicle with the bear inside and the officer, who was tucked in behind a nearby tree.

Once the officer pulled the rope to open the door, the bear can be seen leaping out of the SUV and running into the woods.

The video shows images of the aftermath following the bear's entrapment.

'LAW-ABIDING' BEAR CROSSES STREET LIKE A PRO IN NORTH CAROLINA, VIDEO SHOWS

"Spring is an active time for our Tahoe bear population and a good reminder to be bear-aware when enjoying the beautiful outdoors," the sheriff’s office shared with TMX.

"Be mindful of food wrappers, coolers, and scented items in vehicles. Avoid leaving food in cars. Don’t leave garbage outside, and dispose of trash inside (not next to) bear-proof designated receptacles," the sheriff's office told the media organization.

CONNECTICUT BAKERY WORKERS LEFT TERRIFIED AFTER HUNGRY BLACK BEAR BARGES IN, STEALS 60 CUPCAKES

The Lake Tahoe basin is considered to be "California's bear capital given that it supports a dense concentration of about 300 black bears," according to the San Francisco Chronicle (View the video below).

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported that "the Lake Tahoe Region has the second highest density of black bears in North America, with several bears per square mile at times."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The state's wildlife department has shared a variety of tips for homeowners who are "living with bears."

"Keep doors and windows closed and locked when unoccupied. Remove unsecured trash, food, and strongly scented items (e.g., sunscreen) from vehicles and yard," the wildlife department shared.