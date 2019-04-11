Woman on quest to become 'real-life Barbie' says lifestyle leaves her 'no time to be friends'

A "real-life doll" who dresses only in pink and wants to change her surname to Barbie claims living as a "doll" has left her without any friends.

The mother, who "doesn't have time" to socialize with pals, has spent 120,000 pounds (just under $157,000) on her quest to be Barbie's number one fan, which includes having a collection of over 1,500 dolls.

32-year-old Tatiana "Tanya" Tuzova from Russia — who wants to claim the world record for the largest collection of Barbie dolls — has revealed that the demanding hobby has left her without friends.

INSTAGRAM MODELS USING NEW APP TO EXCHANGE POSTS FOR FREE FOOD, YOGA CLASSES

“I don't have friends. I have no time to be friends," she explained. "I like being alone, no-one interferes my thoughts, I like my world. I have a husband, he is my best friend.”

Tuzova became a full-time Barbie after originally wanting to become a nursery school teacher. She explained she couldn't live on the salary while also working as a cleaner.

"Barbie is [not my job, it is] a lifestyle," Tuzova said. "When I am insulted on the Internet, I tell people, 'I don't drink or smoke or swear. I instill a healthy lifestyle to children.'”

But despite her kind nature, Tuzova complains people are "not interested".

"They are not interested how many kind and good things I've done," she said. “They have to know my age, how many times I was married, what surgeries I had, and the color of my underwear.”

TEEN LIKENED TO 'DISNEY PRINCESS' AFTER MAKING, PAINTING OWN 'GORGEOUS' GRADUATION GOWN

Now, the Barbie fan's entire life revolves around the Barbie lifestyle.

“I work, record songs, do gigs, receive awards, produce clothes for children and grown-up girls, and rent out a photo studio," she said.

"All of my everyday clothes are pink. I don't get tired of pink, it has lots of shades.”

Even her husband gets involved in the lifestyle.

"He is a doctor… We met at his work and then I conquered him with my karaoke voice. Now he makes me Barbie-style presents — recently it was a pink Mini Cabrio.”

In her mission to become Barbie, Tuzova explained she had a boob job after giving birth to her son, now 11.

“It was awful after pregnancy and I had to have it fixed," she said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"The most important thing is to have your individuality,” she continued.

“Everyone is the same now. But it is hard to copy me. I've been working on my style for many years and invested a lot of money into it."

This article originally appeared in The Sun. Click here for more content from The Sun.