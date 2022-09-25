Badminton grows in popularity worldwide, is fun and easy for the whole family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Why not move around a bit, get some fun family-and-friends time in without going overboard?

On Sunday morning, Sept. 25, 2022, the "Fox & Friends Weekend" team shared tips on playing the game of badminton as the program welcomed Tiger Tan of Tiger Badminton Training Center in New York City.

His badminton operation was founded in 2019.

Tan said 330 million people around the world are playing the game of badminton these days.

"It's easy to play," he said of the racquet sport — and offers a healthy dose of exercise as well.

He mentioned the "smaller surface" the game is played on, which can be deceiving as the game is played at "a very fast speed," he said.

"It's faster than tennis and squash," he declared.

On his firm's website, Tan explains that "much like the sport of tennis, badminton is a great racquet sport that offers a tremendous amount of benefits for participants."

The game can be played by singles or in doubles — and it's fun for those who want to boost their "physical, mental and social" health.

Tan himself comes from an impressive badminton background.

He played professionally for the Sichuan province team in China, his website notes. During a professional career he participated in many national and international competitions.

He won second place in the National College Student’s Championship of China, was a two-time champion of the Provincial Games and took third place in mixed doubles in the European Open Competition, his site also points out.

From 1991 to 1993, Tan was head coach of the Hungarian National Team and Olympic Team.

Under his leadership, the Hungarian Badminton team qualified for their first-ever Olympic Games in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona and ranked 32nd in the world for the Women’s Singles competition.