Back-to-school tech: How to get the latest gadgets at a great price

CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson shared top tech picks on 'Fox and Friends'

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Budget-friendly tech gadgets for going back to school Video

Budget-friendly tech gadgets for going back to school

'The Cyberguy' Kurt Knutsson shares the latest technology for kids going back to school.

In this new age of technology, it’s important that our kids are equipped with the most enhanced tools for back-to-school time.

But a lot of today’s gadgets can be pretty pricey.

To share how consumers can get great gadgets for a better price, The CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday, showing off some of his best tech finds for the school year.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SPENDING: 5 ONLINE WAYS TO SAVE ON SCHOOL ESSENTIALS

"Students [are] returning to class … They want and should have that edge up," he said.

The CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson shows off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Smartphone on "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Knutsson's first tool to give students a "practical and smart" boost in the classroom is the Neo Smartpen, which can be synced up with Apple and Android devices.

The pen, available on Amazon for $109, copies what’s written on paper and transfers it into your device.

CHICAGO MOTHER PREPARES FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING AMID INFLATION: ‘DEFINITELY A STRUGGLE’

For younger students, introducing STEM learning can provide a major leg-up at a young age.

Knutsson shouted out the company Educational Insights for creating early learning products such as My First Telescope and My First Microscope by GeoSafari Jr.

Educational Insights kids STEM learning products featured on "Fox and Friends," on August 16, 2022.

The microscope is available at Walmart for $22.96.

"You’re giving your kid an opportunity to learn before they get into class and get engaged in it," he said.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLIES: 10 SECRETS OF SAVING MONEY AMID HIGH INFLATION

"That’s what exciting about turning our kids onto learning — and this will do it."

Knutsson's third product is the brand-new ARC open ear wireless headphones by Cleer Audio.

The headphone design lays over the ear instead of inside the ear canal, so users can hear their surroundings naturally.

ARC open ear wireless headphones by Cleer Audio are shown on "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The "smart, great-sounding" ear buds, according to cyberguy.com, are great for high schoolers and college students.

Another product recommended by Knutsson is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Smartphone with a foldable touch screen.

The phone, starting at only $99, will also support a back-to-school special deal up until the end of August, according to Knutsson.

CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson joined co-host Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The last product is TotalAV Antivirus Pro 2022 virus protection to keep every tech device safe from cyber threats.

"Would you go out in the sun with no sunscreen?" Knutsson asked. 

"No."

The antivirus protection is now being offered at a limited-time $14.95 deal for the first year, available at cyberguy.com.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.