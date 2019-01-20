Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty
Published

Avon apologizes for body shaming ‘dimples’ ad after social media backlash

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Actress Jameela Jamil and others on social media were upset by the beauty brand's campaign.

Actress Jameela Jamil and others on social media were upset by the beauty brand's campaign. (Jameela Jamil Twiter)

Avon has offered an apology for its marketing campaign targeting cellulite after thousands of people called out the international beauty brand for “shaming” women.

The advertisement, which read “dimples are cute on your face (not on your thighs),” was first attacked by actress Jameela Jamil on social media.

GILLETTE'S 'WE BELIEVE' AD FOCUSING ON 'TOXIC MASCULINITY' GETS MIXED RESPONSE

Jamil went on to call out the brand's campaign for its Naked Proof collection, which advertises “Every body is beautiful,” before explaining how the cream “reduces cellulite, firms skin, and softens stretch marks.”

The actress, who is an outspoken advocate for body positivity, was joined on social media by other women who felt the advertisement was spreading “insecurity.”

MODEL SHOWS OFF HER OSTOMY BAGS IN PHOTO SHOOT, HOPES TO INSPIRE OTHERS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Avon has since issued an apology for the promotion, stating they “missed the mark.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“The Good Place” actress started a movement @i_weigh aimed at spreading body positivity and making women “feel valuable.” She routinely calls out brands she feels body shame women.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.