Avon apologizes for body shaming ‘dimples’ ad after social media backlash

Avon has offered an apology for its marketing campaign targeting cellulite after thousands of people called out the international beauty brand for “shaming” women.

The advertisement, which read “dimples are cute on your face (not on your thighs),” was first attacked by actress Jameela Jamil on social media.

Jamil went on to call out the brand's campaign for its Naked Proof collection, which advertises “Every body is beautiful,” before explaining how the cream “reduces cellulite, firms skin, and softens stretch marks.”

The actress, who is an outspoken advocate for body positivity, was joined on social media by other women who felt the advertisement was spreading “insecurity.”

Avon has since issued an apology for the promotion, stating they “missed the mark.”

“The Good Place” actress started a movement @i_weigh aimed at spreading body positivity and making women “feel valuable.” She routinely calls out brands she feels body shame women.