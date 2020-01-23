Author labeled 'murderer' for method of making long books 'more portable': 'You're a monster'

This Twitter user should really learn how to read the room.

Author and editor Alex Christofi revealed on Twitter a unique (read: bizarre) way that he handles long books: by cutting them in half to “make them more portable.”

“Yesterday my colleague called me a 'book murderer' because I cut long books in half to make them more portable. Does anyone else do this? Is it just me?” Christofi wrote on Twitter.

Much like Christofi’s colleague’s alleged feelings, Twitter was triggered and felt the “murder” label adequately fit the crime.

Naturally, some had very valid questions.

Not everyone was interested in shaming the literary rebel. Some offered solutions to his “long book” problem.

And according to Christofi, at least one person was on his side – though he conveniently blocked out the social media picture and name.

Despite Twitter’s collective outrage, Christofi ended with his plea that we all just read more, regardless of method.

In other “how not to read” news, Christofi is not the only one being shamed for his book idiosyncrasies.

The University of Liverpool Library tweeted out a picture of an American cheese slice wrapped in plastic with the simple chide: “This is not a bookmark.”

The tweet received over 200K likes with similarly-minded people agreeing that yes, the dairy product should not be allowed inside the pages of a book.