Library book returned with full taco shoved between its pages

This is a terrible, yet highly effective, way to mark a page in a book.

A bizarre image recently went viral showing a taco smashed inside of a library book. The photographer didn’t know how the taco ended up in the book but joked that it had been used as a bookmark.

Twitter user Amanda Mae shared the image on Twitter, posting, “Don’t have a bookmark? Try using a taco. (Actual photo of an actual book found in the book drop at my library in Indiana a few years back).”

The tweet came after several brands, including Little Debbie and Oreo, jokingly posted images of food products being used for reasons other than satisfying hunger. While those pictures were clearly staged, the taco is apparently real and based on the reaction, it’s very upsetting.

“As a lover of both books and tacos, I am doubly offended,” posted one user.

Another library worker added, “I haven't seen this exactly, but after working in libraries for 12 years, I have found plenty of weird stuff in library materials.”

Some users tried to figure out what book exactly had been taco-ed, with one user noting, “I do not know the book, but the poem appears to be Edward Lear’s The Pelican’s Chorus.”

Another user joked, “Was it Hemmingway's, For Whom the Taco Bell Tolls?”

There were plenty of puns flying around, with one response saying, “Lettuce pray this doesn’t happen again, I’ve got a beef with whoever did this. What a cheesy way to mark a book, I hope they had to shell out some fees for this...”

The Strand Book Store posted a response to the entire “don’t have a bookmark?” trend, saying, “Don't have a bookmark? Use literally ANYTHING BUT FOOD OR DRINK, YOU MONSTERS.”