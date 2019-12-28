Australian mommy blogger reveals why she refused morning sex with husband in brutally honest post

An Australian mommy blogger is being praised online for her brutally honest post in which she candidly talked about body image and turning down morning sex with her husband.

Jessica Hood, a mother of four, took to Instagram last week to share an unedited photo of herself showing off her stretch-marked belly.

MAN'S VIDEO ADMITTING 'I HAVE NO FRIENDS' RESONATES ONLINE

“Here is your realistic image of a mom waking up on a Sunday morning,” Hood said. “My husband is wanting morning sex and I just wanna stuff my face with crispy bacon while [scrolling] my news feed.”

She added: “Did I mention I can hear my kids fighting on the other side of the door demanding food and [YouTube?]”

REDDITOR CALLS OUT WRONG NAME DURING SEX WITH BOYFRIEND ASKS: 'IS MY RELATIONSHIP DONE?'

Rather than posting a camera-ready image of perfection, Hood argued, she preferred to give her more than 51,000 followers a “side people don’t want you to see.”

“The parts that are cringeworthy,” she added.

“What I will promote is how I got this awesome figure of my mine,” Hood said. “I got pregnant 4 times and birthed 4 incredible humans that stretched the [expletive] out of my body and made me crave quarter pounders and chocolate cake.”

Rather than caving in to pressures to change her body, Hood said she’d rather embrace it and all its imperfections.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“It’s pretty amazing,” she said. “To think I was born into this world a [blank] canvas and now it’s filled with blemishes and marks showing just how much I loved and lived!”

Followers applauded Hood’s candid post and thanked her for the empowering message of self-acceptance.

“In the sea of new years resolutions, body goals, calorie counting and 'changing your life today' this post says... hey, you're enough,” an Instagram follower commented.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Healthy is the new fit, and our outward appearance doesn't always reflect our bodies, that's why it's important for us to have an array of inspiration, such as your gorgeous body," they said.

“Love the way you describe your body because that’s how all us mommies should feel,” another wrote. “We are here for a short time, enjoy it whilst you can. Enjoy that bacon hun, well deserved.”