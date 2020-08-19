Australian fashion brand says its photo is not altered after Instagram explodes with 'Photoshop' claims

An Australian fashion brand has been accused of altering the appearance of a model who is wearing its activewear on Instagram, but the company has refuted these claims in the comments section of the post.

“Hi… this model’s body shape has not been photoshopped or altered in any way,” the brand, Camilla and Marc, wrote in response to several Instagram users who left critical comments. “Please visit our website to see more detailed images or DM if you have any further questions.”

Representatives at Camilla and Marc did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, multiple Instagram users are not convinced that the image is not doctored given the appearance of the model’s hands on her waist.

“Can we talk about how this photo has been majorly doctored,” one user wrote. “Her waist and hips don't appear to be in proportion.”

“This is a very disappointing photoshopped photo,” another user commented while adding that they may boycott the brand from here on out. “Really??? Might’ve just bought my last C&M piece.”

The model who is in Camilla and Marc’s picture is Alannah Walton, and she has a following of more than 112,000 people on her Instagram account.

She is reportedly 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a 24-inch waist, according to her modeling portfolio and IMG Models.

The average waist size for women in Australia is around 34.6 inches, a National Health Survey from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found in 2017 to 2018.

Photo alteration of models and celebrities has become a hot topic in recent years, with criticism over false advertisements and unhealthy body image claims.

In June, Australia's National Advisory Group on Body Image reportedly developed guidance to help media companies create “body image friendly” content, according to a report from Popsugar.

The voluntary code of conduct advises media companies to not heavily alter the appearance of models and celebrities in magazines or advertisements in addition to having runway models be a size two or higher.