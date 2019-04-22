Australia zoo giraffes experience bubbles for the ‘first time’

Zookeepers at Werribee Open Range Zoo in the province of Victoria, Australia introduced their male giraffes to bubbles for what they said was the “first time.”

In video shared by the zoo on Monday, zookeepers blow bubbles into the air as several of the world's tallest mammals tower above, intently watching the new experience. Bubbles motivate the giraffes to "explore, socialize and play, which is very important for their survival,” zookeepers said.

Giraffes stand from 14 to 19 feet tall and eat hundreds of pounds of leaves each week by using their long legs and towering necks to graze on leaves and buds in treetops, according to National Geographic. The population of giraffes is generally decreasing worldwide due to habitat loss caused by civil unrest and the expansion of farming in their native-Africa, BBC News reported.