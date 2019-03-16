April the Giraffe welcomes new calf into the world, park officials say

Fans of April the Giraffe can rejoice because the well-known animal welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, park officials said.

“Welcome to the world little one!” Animal Adventure Park in New York said on Facebook in announcing the male calf’s birth.

Early Saturday, park officials readied the barn for a possible birth after April’s behavior indicated that it could happen soon, the post said.

MUSCULAR MONKEY CAPTURED IN STUNNING PHOTOS: ‘LOOKS LIKE IT’S COMPETING IN A BODY BUILDING CONTEST’

Around 12:43 p.m., April’s baby “made its big ‘splash’ into the world!” the post said. “Dr Tim quickly identified we had welcomed a baby boy!”

The event garnered a live audience of more than 300,000 people, according to officials.

Mom and baby “bonded quickly,” officials said, adding that the calf had stood up and begun nursing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2017, April drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period before she gave birth to Tajiri, according to The Associated Press.

This is reportedly April's fifth calf and the second for her and Oliver, the dad of Tajiri and the newborn. A naming contest for the new calf will be held soon, the outlet said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.