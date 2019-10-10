Australia theme park bans 'cheeky' bikini bottoms, gets accused of 'sexism'

A water park in Australia has been called sexist after implementing a dress code that bans “cheeky” bikini bottoms. However, the theme park stands by its decision and claims the ban is not “gender-specific.”

Adventure World in Perth, which describes itself as a “family-friendly park,” released an infographic on its Facebook page informing guests that revealing bikini bottoms would not be allowed. The image shows two “appropriate swimwear” options that offer full backside coverage, and two others – a G-string and high-cut swimsuit bottom variation – that are now banned.

The graphic also included a warning: “Don’t be too cheeky.”

Soon after the park posted the photo, it was inundated with responses, many of which called the park sexist and discriminatory.

“And this is why sexism still exists,” one user wrote.

“Those men better cover their nipples too. Won’t somebody think of the children!?” another person mocked.

“HAHA this is so stupid,” wrote another.

“Bum cheeks will scar your kids? Stupidest thing I’ve ever seen,” someone else commented.

“Thanks for policing women’s bodies Adventure World. Now where’s the men’s version?” another asked.

However, there were several that defended the park’s actions, claiming that the tiny swimsuit bottoms are not appropriate for a family-oriented park.

“Glad to see something still standing for modesty and appropriateness,” one person commented on the photo.

“I support this Adventure World - Official Page!! People have no manners these days,” one person wrote. “Cover up and have some respect for yourselves and consideration for the other people who are also enjoying the park.”

“Well done Adventure World!! I think this is a great move!!” another praised.

Adventure World released a statement to News.com.au, claiming its rules were in line with other theme parks in Australia.

“Let’s not confuse the issue. This update is about dress standards and dress standards only. It is not gender-specific,” the statement said. “Adventure World is a family-friendly theme park. We keep informed of industry trends and whilst this was not a decision taken lightly, it is in line with other parks nationwide.”