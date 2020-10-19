Arizona woman battling cancer receives act of kindness from stranger: 'Best thing that's happened'

A woman in Arizona who was only given a year to live recently received a special gift from a complete stranger.

Kim Whipple has been underdoing treatments after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in July 2019. Last week, she was sitting on a front porch in Queens Creek, Ariz., when someone walked up to her and handed her a letter.

"She’s holding it and says, 'I want to give you this,'" she told FOX10 on Sunday.

Whipple's family members opened up the letter and read the message, which revealed a little more about the mystery guest.

"I don't know you and you don't know me but when I was out walking my dog I noticed a lady in your garage sitting in a chair who is sick and I then I looked at the truck with the middle finger with the 'c' world," the letter read.

The letter went on the say the stranger's brother, who was her hero, died from cancer.

"So when I see someone who might have it my heart is with your family and that lady I saw sitting in the chair," the letter continued. "I will keep your family in my prayers. Hoping that she kicks its butt."

Inside the letter was $60, which the stranger told her to use "on anything."

"I know its not a lot but something that might make her day brighter," the letter continued, "P.S. I will spray the cash with Lysol."

Whipple, who told FOX10 she was only given a year to live when she went to a doctor in July 2019, said that now doctors are hoping she may end up in remission.

In addition to prayers from family and friends over the past year, Whipple said the simple act of kindness by a stranger gave her yet another positive boost.

"One of the best thing that’s happened to me in a long time," she told FOX10.