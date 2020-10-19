Couple of 60 years, separated for 215 days amid pandemic, reunites in touching video: 'I missed you so much'

Love wins.

A husband and wife who have been married for 60 years reunited to share their first hug after spending several months apart since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida-based couple Joseph Loreth and his wife, Eve, both 80 years old, were finally able to see each other at their assisted living facility in Brandon after 215 days apart.

The couple was pulled apart as a result of COVID-19 in March, when Joseph had to go to the hospital for a surgery and spent there several months recovering.

During that time, Eve was unable to visit him due to coronavirus-related health and safety restrictions. Instead, the pair relied on phone calls and window visits. But thanks to a little help from their assisted living facility, Rosecastle at Delaney Creek, Joseph and Eve were finally brought back together in person.

In footage shared to Facebook on Sunday, a Rosecastle employee is seen wheeling Joseph to see Eve, who was caught off guard while waiting in a visiting room.

“Oh my God. I sure did miss you,” Eve exclaimed as she got up to hug her husband. “I love you,” she said.

“I didn’t think I would ever get over here. I missed you so much,” Joseph said, wiping away tears of joy.

The lovebirds met at a roller-skating rink and became high school sweethearts. Once they were married, they lived together in Iowa.

“She started chasing me around the rink and she’s never stopped chasing me since,” Joseph recalled to Rosecastle staffers.

The duo have five children and perhaps more than a dozen grandchildren — Eve jokes that she stopped counting after 10 or 12.

Fans of the heartfelt reunion shared sweet sentiments for the couple on Facebook.

"This is a beautiful reunion and certainly bought tears to my eyes," one user comment on the video, which has been shared more than 1,000 times.

"So glad they're finally back together," another user posted.