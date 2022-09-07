Apple's new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and other products: What consumers can expect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tech giant Apple is expected to unveil its biggest rollout of new products at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

The reveal could include a first look at the new iPhone 14, as well as new Apple Watches and AirPod Pro products.

The CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning to discuss what consumers might expect to see.

"I don’t think you’re going to see a giant change in the look of the iPhone," he said.

"[But] today is a big day for the iPhone 14."

People have been speculating that there could be an iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Pro, an iPhone 14 Max and an iPhone 14 Pro Max all coming to market.

Knutsson predicted that iPhone prices will continue to increase as new versions develop.

"People will still spend the money," he said.

On the heels of Samsung’s Galaxy Z foldable smartphone, Knutsson said he doesn’t believe Apple will reveal its own model just yet, but it could be in the works.

The potential new Apple Watch Series 8 has been huge in conversations leading up to the holidays, Knutsson said, with "big advancements" in health features expected.

"And then there’s a new watch coming — a whole new evolution to the product — which is an athletic, super-powered, high-end Apple Watch Pro that’s rumored to come out."

Knutsson warned that the tech behemoth is being pressured to make up for a loss of sales in China and Russia, while higher iPhone prices could mean a battle with U.S. wireless phone carriers.

"So, you may see more of those deals come out where you have that sort of trade-in offer, so they can get you onto their network," he said.

There will also be a release of new iPhone software, Knutsson added, that’s free for all users.

"Even if you don’t jump on the bandwagon [given] all of Apple’s marketing to get you into a new phone, you’re going to be able to make your old iPhone new again," he said.