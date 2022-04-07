iPhones, Androids, tablets and more are the grimiest, germiest tech devices in your home — how to clean them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In today's technology age, the devices we pick up, touch, use and place on a variety of surfaces throughout the day can get … totally gross.

A new survey from Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, the world's largest tech care solutions company, found that the average person picks up a cell phone an amazing 352 times per day.

And while 75% of people have admitted to bringing their phone into the bathroom with them (yes, you read that right!) — only 8% of people remember to sanitize their devices afterward.

SPRING CLEANING FOR FORGOTTEN SPACES: TIPS FOR TIDYING UP UNCONVENTIONAL SPOTS AT HOME

Now that you’ve just grabbed your disinfecting wipes, here's a look at some of the grimiest devices in your home and how to clean them.

iPhones and Androids

A vast majority of people use their phone while doing their business in the bathroom without even thinking of the germs festering on the surface, as noted above.

For a device that’s used so frequently, it’s important to keep your smartphone clean by wiping it with a disinfectant wipe on nonporous surfaces, according to Apple.

Be sure to remove protective cases from the device to get into the nooks and crannies — and give the case a good wipe-down, too.

Children’s tablets

All parents and grandparents know exactly how sticky, gunky and messy kids' tablets can get.

While being careful not to damage the screen, be sure to wipe off any sticky residue with a disinfectant wipe instead of spraying a solution.

Then, use a microfiber towel to erase those little fingerprints.

DO YOU KNOW HOW TO DEEP CLEAN YOUR KEURIG?

The tablet’s case should also be removed and cleaned with a disinfectant wipe (beware of falling crumbs).

Charging ports, headphone jacks and earpiece speakers

Little crevices can be a challenge to clean, especially when makeup and earwax build-up is gross just to look at, Asurion noted in press materials connected to its survey.

Charging ports on smartphones, tablets and other devices can be blasted clean with a few short bursts of compressed air, which is also useful for freeing lunchtime crumbs from your laptop’s keyboard.

Device speakers can be cleaned with a soft bristled brush to improve sound quality.

Earpiece speakers can be detailed with a toothpick and wiped clean with rubbing alcohol on a cotton swab.

Video game consoles and controllers

A video game console isn’t a place you’d normally think to clean out.

All those nights spent scrolling through Netflix warrant an inspection of your remote control's sanitary state.

But aside from accumulating dust bunnies, gaming systems are prone to attracting cockroaches and other pests that seek out warm, dark places to nest, especially on the floor in a tight corner.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To avoid an invasion of creepy crawlers, place your gaming systems in a clear space with ample ventilation.

Asurion Experts recommend clearing the console’s vents with compressed air, a soft-bristled brush (toothbrush, paintbrush, etc.), a microfiber cloth and/or a vacuum with a handheld attachment.

Game controllers can get particularly grimy from being handled with sweaty, snack-time-grubby hands.

Get into the small cracks of those controllers and comb out residue with a toothpick.

Then, per guidance given to Fox News Digital by cleaning expert Brandon Pleshek, spray your controllers with a 50-50 rubbing alcohol-water mixture and wipe clean.

Remote controls

All those nights spent scrolling through Netflix warrant an inspection of your remote control's sanitary state.

Use rubbing alcohol on a soft cloth or cotton swab to sanitize the ridges and remote surface of your remote control — and let air dry.

First, remove the batteries and shake out any loose debris between buttons.

Then, use rubbing alcohol on a soft cloth or cotton swab to sanitize the ridges and remote surface and let air dry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asurion, based in Nashville, Tenn., and with locations nationwide, is a tech care company that offers protection, repair, installation and expert support for all devices. Check out more expert advice on caring for your products at asurion.com.