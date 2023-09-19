Apple of their eye: See the unique display that gardeners created using leftover orchard fruit

The creativity of gardeners has turned scores of old apples into something shiny and new.

And the colorful picture is worth a good look.

Gardeners at the Cotehele medieval house in Cornwall, England, created an apple display using leftover fruit from the orchard, as SWNS reported.

The mosaic uses an array of apples that red to green — with a bit of flair thrown in for leaves on the stem.

The medieval house is known for its ancient apple orchard and has become a tradition, according to a worker at the Cotehele.

Senior gardener Dave Bouch told BBC Radio Cornwall that the grass circle in the front of the manor was the chosen spot for the display.

"It takes approximately two days to create," he said of the fruit-filled artwork.

Bouch said the group starts making the outline and then gradually fills it in with apples based on the fruits' coloring.

He said the workers at the house then fill in the leaves at the top of the apple using "paler fruit."

"It’s a bit of fun — it’s a bit of creativity," he said.

The Cotehele house has medieval roots with a large estate — including a notable garden, according to the National Trust.

Visitors of the estate can see the home above the River Tamar, the 14 acres of gardens and the 12 acres of orchard.

The 1,300 acres of footpath would keep the average visitor busy for the day.

There's also the availability of a nourishing meal at the Barn Restaurant on the property, according to the National Trust.

National Trust members can visit for free while the standard ticket runs between $7-$37.