Anonymous woman buys birthday cakes for Rhode Island bakery customers in honor of late son

Cake is pretty delicious on its own — but the patrons at a Rhode Island bakery are just as sweet.

An anonymous customer at Borrelli’s bakery in Coventry is being praised for purchasing several birthday cakes for local children, in honor of her own late son.

Renee Smith, a customer who ordered her son’s 6th birthday cake at Borrelli’s, arrived at the shop on Sunday to learn that an anonymous woman had already paid for the item, along with two other birthday cakes that were scheduled for pickup that day.

Smith soon shared the story with a local Facebook group, thanking the unknown woman for the gesture, and promising to “pay it forward.”

“I was told a mom paid for all cakes for little boys in memory of her son,” Smith wrote on Facebook. “I am very touched and please know we were thinking of you today.”

Liya Harrison, an assistant manager at the bakery, later told WJAR that the anonymous customer had hoped to spread “positivity,” though Harrison said she couldn’t help feeling sad upon learning why.

“She said she lost her son about a year ago,” explained Harrison, 19, adding that the entire exchange was “really emotional.”

“I was sad when she said it because I didn't know what to say, but when she said she wanted to pay and help another family, that made me happy,” she added.

Harrison only revealed that the woman was a loyal customer.

Local folks on Facebook shared nothing but good wishes for the woman, with many extending their blessings, condolences, and well-wishes.

“What a purely beautiful gesture. My heart hurts for her,” one woman wrote.

“God bless her and know her son is smiling down on her!” said another.

It would seem her good deed may have inspired at least one other selfless purchase, as one Facebook user claimed to have seen someone else pre-purchase a single birthday cake for an unknowing recipient.

“I was in line [at Borrelli’s] today and another cake was paid for for that reason,” a local resident wrote. “All day long I’ve been thinking about all of the kids blowing out their candles on the cakes bought in honor of this child. What a beautiful way for this mom to honor her child. Life can be so unfair and this was truly amazing.”