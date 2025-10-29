Expand / Collapse search
Americans changing how they order chicken, plus tourist falls into canal in viral mishap

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Woman holding fried chicken

Once a symbol of shared family meals, the fried chicken bucket is disappearing from American dinner tables. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

BUCKET LIST: Fried chicken listings have declined as consumers increasingly prefer convenient chicken sandwiches and tenders over traditional family meals.

MENU MAYHEM: After weeks of customer complaints on social media, Chili's has announced it will bring back a popular appetizer.

RE-ROUTED: Google Maps apparently led a visitor into a canal in a viral video — highlighting navigation challenges in a city struggling with overtourism issues.

Venice Tourism

A tourist's viral video shows her falling into a Venice canal after following directions from Google Maps. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

