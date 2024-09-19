American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on special occasions, tasty foods and state fairs

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits , trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the United States.

This week's quiz highlights September occasions, American billionaires and state fairs — plus a few other surprises. Can you get all 8 questions right?

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here .