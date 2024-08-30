Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
LIFESTYLE

American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on holidays, hallowed sites and contests on the high seas

A holiday weekend, hallowed ground and more highlight this week's fun test of American trivia

By Kerry J. Byrne , Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the United States. 

This week's quiz is highlighted by holidays, hallowed sites and competitions on the high seas — plus a few other surprises. Can you get all 8 questions right?

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.

American Culture Quiz collage of images

American Culture Quiz! How well do you know the topics this week? (iStock; Getty Images)

(Photos: Getty Images, AP, iStock, Fox News Digital)

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.