American Culture Quiz: Test your command of the Cold War

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ: How much do you know about the Cold War?

It split the world between two existential enemies living under the threat of nuclear annihilation after World War II. The United States and western European allies were opposed by the Soviet Union and the communist bloc of Eastern Europe.

The standoff known as the Cold War dominated global geopolitics, news and pop culture for nearly half a century. But how much do you remember about it or know about it today?

Test yourself in this new American Culture Quiz series — see if you can get all 8 questions right!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>When Ronald Reagan famously said, in June 1987, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall," where was he standing?</h3> <ul> <li>Red Square, Moscow</li> <li>Great Wall of China</li> <li>Brandenburg Gate, Berlin</li> <li>10 Downing Street, London</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Cold War was central to the plot of which of these hit 1980s movies?</h3> <ul> <li>"The Right Stuff"</li> <li>"Rocky IV"</li> <li>"WarGames"</li> <li>All of the above</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which person coined the phrase "Cold War" in 1947?</h3> <ul> <li>Journalist Edward R. Murrow</li> <li>Presidential adviser Bernard Baruch</li> <li>Soviet premier Joseph Stalin</li> <li>Washington Post publisher Phil Graham</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Soviet Union won key early battles in the Cold War when it put a satellite and then a man in space before the United States —&nbsp;true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What was the famous nickname for the Soviet Union and its allies?</h3> <ul> <li>The Steel Fence</li> <li>The Iron Curtain</li> <li>Fort Stalin</li> <li>The Cold Wall</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What year is considered to be the last of the Cold War?</h3> <ul> <li>1945</li> <li>1962</li> <li>1979</li> <li>1991</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>While the US and USSR never fought directly, the threat of communist expansion led to America's war in which country?</h3> <ul> <li>Iraq</li> <li>Vietnam</li> <li>Libya</li> <li>Somalia</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>This Cold War-era hit song — recorded by Crosby Stills &amp; Nash as well as Jefferson Airplane — described a world after nuclear war. What's the right song?</h3> <ul> <li>"Wooden Ships"</li> <li>"White Rabbit"</li> <li>"For What It's Worth"</li> <li>"Eve of Destruction"</li> </ul></section>

(Quiz photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images)