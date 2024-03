American Culture Quiz: Test your command of the Cold War

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ: How much do you know about the Cold War?

It split the world between two existential enemies living under the threat of nuclear annihilation after World War II. The United States and western European allies were opposed by the Soviet Union and the communist bloc of Eastern Europe.

The standoff known as the Cold War dominated global geopolitics, news and pop culture for nearly half a century. But how much do you remember about it or know about it today?

Test yourself in this new American Culture Quiz series — see if you can get all 8 questions right!

Then, come back each week for another themed quiz.

App users: Click here to get the quiz.

When Ronald Reagan famously said, in June 1987, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall," where was he standing? Red Square, Moscow

Great Wall of China

Brandenburg Gate, Berlin

10 Downing Street, London The Cold War was central to the plot of which of these hit 1980s movies? "The Right Stuff"

"Rocky IV"

"WarGames"

All of the above Which person coined the phrase "Cold War" in 1947? Journalist Edward R. Murrow

Presidential adviser Bernard Baruch

Soviet premier Joseph Stalin

Washington Post publisher Phil Graham The Soviet Union won key early battles in the Cold War when it put a satellite and then a man in space before the United States — true or false? True

False What was the famous nickname for the Soviet Union and its allies? The Steel Fence

The Iron Curtain

Fort Stalin

The Cold Wall What year is considered to be the last of the Cold War? 1945

1962

1979

1991 While the US and USSR never fought directly, the threat of communist expansion led to America's war in which country? Iraq

Vietnam

Libya

Somalia This Cold War-era hit song — recorded by Crosby Stills & Nash as well as Jefferson Airplane — described a world after nuclear war. What's the right song? "Wooden Ships"

"White Rabbit"

"For What It's Worth"

"Eve of Destruction"

Check back every Monday to take a new American Culture Quiz!

And to get more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.

Also, to try our News Quiz, which is published every Friday, click here.

(Quiz photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images)