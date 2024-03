Welcome back to a fresh News Quiz from Fox News Digital!

Try to get a perfect score: Eight questions about the biggest and most talked-about news stories from the past week, from politics to entertainment, lifestyle and more.

Take the quiz below! App users: Click here.

KISS CAM: Which Cabinet department walked back a memo calling for the removal of this iconic Times Square V-J Day photo? Defense

Homeland Security

State

Veterans Affairs Jason Kelce, who announced his retirement this week, has how many Super Bowl rings to his name? 1

2

3

4 Which of these candidates has NOT suspended his or her presidential campaign, as of March 7? Nikki Haley

Ryan Binkley

Dean Phillips

Cornel West A jury convicted "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter. What’s Alec Baldwin’s status in the case? He struck a plea deal to avoid trial.

He faces his own involuntary-manslaughter trial this summer.

A jury found him not guilty of all charges against him.

He appealed his case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Which city’s newspaper declared it can no longer be called "progressive," after voters approved ballot measures reeling in progressive policies? Portland, Ore.

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington, D.C. A former Homeland Security adviser warned cameras could be hidden in hotels and vacation rentals inside: Alarm clocks

Books

Tissue boxes

Two of the above

All of the above Which two airlines scrapped their $3.8 billion merger? Southwest and Spirit

Delta and Frontier

JetBlue and Southwest

JetBlue and Spirit What’s going on here? Scientists extracting rare minerals found in Minnesota

California mushroom foragers celebrating a record harvest

An ancient tomb is uncovered in Panama

A London time capsule is stubbornly stuck in the ground

