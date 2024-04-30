Emotional support alligator 'stolen' in Georgia, prompting frantic cries from owner and social media fans

An emotional support alligator has reportedly gone missing in Georgia, prompting a desperate search by his owner and pleas from the gator's social media fans.

Pennsylvania resident Joie Henney believes that his 8-year-old gator named Wally was stolen during a trip to Brunswick, Georgia. Henney was reportedly visiting his friends at the time, and he brought Wally with him.

Henney claimed in a TikTok video that Wally was left in an enclosed yard when a trapper captured the reptile, then released him into the wild.

"We need all the help we can get with bringing my baby back," Henney says into the camera, as tears welled in his eyes. "Please, we need your help."

Henney and Wally are an inseparable pair. Wally is a licensed emotional support alligator and helped Henny through his battle with prostate cancer, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The friendship between the two inspired a cult following online. A Facebook group titled, "Wally The Emotional Support Alligator," boasts over 4,700 members.

Henney himself runs a TikTok account with over 137,000 followers.

Users on social media have left condolence messages for Henney, and some vowed to keep an eye out for Wally.

"This is not a circus side show act or someone being mean to an animal," one member of the Facebook group wrote. "This is this gentleman's support gator and he takes great care of him and respects Wally."

"Praying hard to our man above to help Wally be found," another Facebook user commented.

Another fan of Wally's made a plea to whoever took him to return him to his rightful owner.

"If you don't feel comfortable giving him back, could you please make arrangements with someone to return him quickly to his owners?" a person wrote in the group.

"They are so heartbroken and we are feeling their pain as well," the user continued. "Wally's health will be declining rapidly if he is not reunited soon. We are begging you to please return Wally to his family, please."

Henney and Wally were previously featured on FOX 29 Philadelphia, where Henney encouraged people on the street to give the gator a hug.

Henny told FOX 29 in a recent interview that his chances of finding Wally are "slim to none."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Brunswick Police Department and Henney for comment.

Cortney Moore contributed to this report.