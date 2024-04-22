Video shows Florida authorities wrangle alligator that wandered onto Air Force Base tarmac

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)officials jumped into action to wrangle an alligator that made its way under an airplane at the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

FWC said it received a report on Monday of an alligator on the runway at the Air Force Base in Hillsborough County.

Pictures and video posted to Facebook by MacDill Air Force Base officials show the nearly 10-foot-long alligator lounging near the wheels of an airplane parked on the tarmac.

The alligator, at one point, was even seen wedged between the two sets of wheels of the plane.

FLORIDA GOLFER PHOTOGRAPHS ALLIGATOR WITH GIANT TURTLE LOCKED IN ITS JAWS: ‘NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS’

In the video, two FWC officers were seen placing ropes around an alligator’s body, tail and mouth before removing it from the tarmac.

FLORIDA WOMAN PHOTOGRAPHS ALLIGATOR EATING ANOTHER ALLIGATOR: 'CREEPED ME OUT'

After the ordeal, the base posted about its latest "Airman."

"Our newest toothy Airman has been relocated to a more suitable environment off base," the post read, adding the alligator was relocated to the Hillsborough River. "They think Elvis pushed this guy away from home."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

FOX 13 in Tampa said Elvis is an even bigger alligator known to frequent the area.

Fox News Digital reached out to MacDill Air Force Base for comment but did not immediately hear back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The station reported that FWC officials said alligator courtship begins in early April, and they begin mating in May or June.