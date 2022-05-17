Alligator captured at entrance of Florida elementary school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida elementary school had a surprise visitor on Monday.

A 6-foot alligator was found outside the door of Michigan Avenue Elementary School in St. Cloud, Florida, early Monday morning, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

The moment police captured the gator was caught on a surveillance camera outside the school.

St. Cloud police officer Stephen Burrows told FOX 35 that the "toughest part was making sure everyone was safe."

"I really wasn’t scared," Burrows said. "I knew there was a job that needed to be done, so I just did it - captured the gator with a catchpole, taped his mouth shut."

Assistant Principal Erin Williams told the station that she was redirecting students and parents who were arriving at the school, so they could watch the gator’s capture from a safe distance.

"Our students thought this was the greatest thing ever," Williams said.

"We affectionately named him ‘Zeus,' because he’s a big dude," she added later.

According to FOX 35, the alligator was released back into a canal away from the school.

No one was injured in the incident, the station reported.

While the school named the alligator Zeus, it appeared the St. Cloud Police referred to it as Gary.

"Gary the Gator was found trespassing on school grounds this morning," the department wrote on Facebook Monday.

"SRO Burrows took Gary into custody before he was bonded out and released with strict instructions to never return to school property again," the post said.