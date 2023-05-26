Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Airplane passengers did this on their tray table, prompting dismay from fellow travelers

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Baby sits up in first class plane bassinet

One couple did not hesitate to perform this task on an airplane tray table, sending fellow passengers into an uproar. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

‘No idea’ – See what airline passengers did that dismayed many others around them. Continue reading…

‘Light over darkness’ – Remains of a young war hero were returned after over seven decades. Read this Medal of Honor hero's story. Continue reading…

Honoring the fallen – Amazing facts about Memorial Day, a time to remember our nation's heroes.  Continue reading…

Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.

The American flag flies above the Iwo Jima Memorial, with the Washington Monument in the distance in Arlington, Virginia. Find out interesting facts about this solemn holiday by clicking the link above. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Tasty tribute - New Jersey is honoring the pop superstar Taylor Swift — (hint: it includes pork product). Continue reading…

Gator record-breaker – Check out how much this gar weighed, caught in Texas waters. Continue reading…

Party pump-ups – These must-have apps will make any gathering sizzle. Continue reading…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – New Q&A can't be missed! Continue reading…

Dana Perino Martha MacCallum

Dana Perino's series "Short Questions" for Fox News Digital offers fun and revealing insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&A with Martha MacCallum, anchor and executive editor of "The Story with Martha MacCallum." (Fox News)

Busted with birds – A man was arrested for carrying parrot eggs in a travel bag in a bizarre contraband story. Continue reading…

Unwelcome 'wokeism' – Here's the pledge one Indiana pastor is asking faith leaders to sign to keep sermons scripturally sound. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! Not just one puzzle — check out multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.