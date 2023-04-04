Expand / Collapse search
Airplane etiquette 101: What no one tells you about behaving on board

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
"Don’t treat the airplane like your living room," says Jacqueline Whitmore, an etiquette expert based in Florida, who shared tips for better travel. 

AIR TRAVEL MADE BETTER – Here are 20 key rules of airplane etiquette no one ever tells you (but should). Continue reading…

'YOU’RE OK' - A teacher in Hawaii saw a 100-year-old woman choking in the street. Find out what happened next. Continue reading...

'DO NOT RETURN IT' - An invasive fish species is in Oklahoma waters and authorities say they want this fish out. Continue reading…

Two fishing guides from High Water Guide Service in Oklahoma recently caught an 63.7-pound fish from the state's Grand Lake system. The fish is considered an invasive species.

PEEP THIS – This popular Easter candy has been called out for containing a cancer-causing ingredient. Continue reading…

BRAIN TEASER Can you find five stars hidden in a flower field? Test your skills...

DANA PERINO'S 'SHORT QUESTIONS' – Don't miss this revealing interview! Continue reading…

Dana Perino asks Bill Hemmer a few short questions, including, "Do you have any pet peeves?"

MOST SACRED TIME  During Holy Week, a biblical scholar shares key insights into its significance and the days that define faith. Continue reading…

APPLE WARNING – Apple has issued a crucial new iPhone alert about how the product can interfere with a certain medical device. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.

