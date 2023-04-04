Apple's crucial new iPhone warning about potential health risk

Apple is putting out a warning to all iPhone users who have pacemakers or other implanted medical devices to make sure that they are keeping their devices at least six inches away from their chests.

Here's what we know so far.

Why should I keep my iPhone away from my chest?

The reason Apple is putting this notice out for people with pacemakers is that the magnets and electromagnetic fields within an iPhone device may interfere with the machines' functions.

Apple first began putting out warnings like this in October 2020 when the American Heart Association warned about the magnets within the iPhone 12 devices. The magnets within these devices were strong enough to change the timing of the pacemaker or even deactivate a defibrillator's functions, which could put a person with a pacemaker at risk for heart failure or a stroke.

What other devices should I keep at a distance?

If you're someone with a pacemaker, you should keep the following devices at a distance from your chest as they contain magnets or components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields.

AirPods and cases

AirPods and charging case

AirPods Pro and charging case

AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories

Apple Watch

Apple Watch bands with magnets

Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories

HomePod

HomePod

HomePod mini

iPad and accessories

iPad

iPad mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios

iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

Magic Keyboard Folio

Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPhone and MagSafe accessories

iPhone 12 models

iPhone 13 models

iPhone 14 models

MagSafe accessories

Mac and accessories

Mac mini

Mac Pro

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Apple Pro Display XDR

Beats

Beats Flex

Beats Studio Buds

BeatsX

Powerbeats Pro

UrBeats3

What if the font is too small for me at a distance?

If you have to keep your iPhone at a distance yet then struggle to read what's on your screen, you can adjust the size of your font by following these steps.

Open your Settings app

app Click Display & Brightness

Tap Text Size

Use the slider at the bottom to adjust the size of your font

