Apple's crucial new iPhone warning about potential health risk
iPhones can interfere with pacemakers – keep 6 inches away from your chest
Apple is putting out a warning to all iPhone users who have pacemakers or other implanted medical devices to make sure that they are keeping their devices at least six inches away from their chests.
Here's what we know so far.
Why should I keep my iPhone away from my chest?
The reason Apple is putting this notice out for people with pacemakers is that the magnets and electromagnetic fields within an iPhone device may interfere with the machines' functions.
Apple first began putting out warnings like this in October 2020 when the American Heart Association warned about the magnets within the iPhone 12 devices. The magnets within these devices were strong enough to change the timing of the pacemaker or even deactivate a defibrillator's functions, which could put a person with a pacemaker at risk for heart failure or a stroke.
What other devices should I keep at a distance?
If you're someone with a pacemaker, you should keep the following devices at a distance from your chest as they contain magnets or components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields.
AirPods and cases
- AirPods and charging case
- AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Max and Smart Case
Apple Watch and accessories
- Apple Watch
- Apple Watch bands with magnets
- Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories
HomePod
- HomePod
- HomePod mini
iPad and accessories
- iPad
- iPad mini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
- iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard for iPad
iPhone and MagSafe accessories
- iPhone 12 models
- iPhone 13 models
- iPhone 14 models
- MagSafe accessories
Mac and accessories
- Mac mini
- Mac Pro
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- Apple Pro Display XDR
Beats
- Beats Flex
- Beats Studio Buds
- BeatsX
- Powerbeats Pro
- UrBeats3
What if the font is too small for me at a distance?
If you have to keep your iPhone at a distance yet then struggle to read what's on your screen, you can adjust the size of your font by following these steps.
- Open your Settings app
- Click Display & Brightness
- Tap Text Size
- Use the slider at the bottom to adjust the size of your font
Do you have other tips for keeping your iPhone at a distance? Let us know below.
