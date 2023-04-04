Expand / Collapse search
Apple's crucial new iPhone warning about potential health risk

iPhones can interfere with pacemakers – keep 6 inches away from your chest

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
Apple is putting out a warning to all iPhone users who have pacemakers or other implanted medical devices to make sure that they are keeping their devices at least six inches away from their chests. 

Here's what we know so far.

Why should I keep my iPhone away from my chest?

The reason Apple is putting this notice out for people with pacemakers is that the magnets and electromagnetic fields within an iPhone device may interfere with the machines' functions.

Apple first began putting out warnings like this in October 2020 when the American Heart Association warned about the magnets within the iPhone 12 devices. The magnets within these devices were strong enough to change the timing of the pacemaker or even deactivate a defibrillator's functions, which could put a person with a pacemaker at risk for heart failure or a stroke.

People with pacemakers should keep their Apple devices away from their chests, the company warns. (CyberGuy.com)

What other devices should I keep at a distance?

If you're someone with a pacemaker, you should keep the following devices at a distance from your chest as they contain magnets or components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields.

AirPods and cases

  • AirPods and charging case
  • AirPods Pro and charging case
  • AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories

  • Apple Watch
  • Apple Watch bands with magnets
  • Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories

HomePod

  • HomePod
  • HomePod mini

iPad and accessories

  • iPad
  • iPad mini
  • iPad Air
  • iPad Pro
  • iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
  • iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
  • Magic Keyboard Folio
  • Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPhone and MagSafe accessories

Mac and accessories

  • Mac mini
  • Mac Pro
  • MacBook Air
  • MacBook Pro
  • iMac
  • Apple Pro Display XDR

Beats

  • Beats Flex
  • Beats Studio Buds
  • BeatsX
  • Powerbeats Pro
  • UrBeats3

What if the font is too small for me at a distance?

If you have to keep your iPhone at a distance yet then struggle to read what's on your screen, you can adjust the size of your font by following these steps.

  • Open your Settings app
  • Click Display & Brightness 
  • Tap Text Size 
  • Use the slider at the bottom to adjust the size of your font

Do you have other tips for keeping your iPhone at a distance? Let us know below.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.