Halloween pumpkin carving tips for impressive Jack-o'-lanterns

Don’t start cutting that pumpkin just yet.

Dating back to the 19th century, Jack-o’-lanterns are one of the most recognizable aspects of Halloween. While it’s easy enough to carve a basic face into a pumpkin, anyone looking to get fancier may want to check out these tips.

Fox News spoke with Marc Evan, the co-founder of Maniac Pumpkin Carvers. He’s been carving pumpkins since he was a kid and went into the carving business in 2008. Since then, he says that Maniac Pumpkin Carvers gets bigger every year.

According to him, the most important thing to do is to make a plan. Even beginners can attempt more intricate designs, he said, as long as they have a plan. In terms of picking a design, there are "a lot of design templates" and Evans says it’s worth trying any one of them.

In terms of tools, Evans said that the commercial, cheap carving kits sold at grocery and Halloween stores are just fine.

For anyone looking to step up their game, however, they may want to try finding some wood carving or sculpting tools. Linoleum cutters have also proved useful in his work.

The most important part of pumpkin carving is timing, Evans said. While people may get excited for the season, carving a pumpkin too early in October can result in rotting before Halloween night. According to Evans, it’s important to remember that pumpkins are a fruit and will react like any other fruit that’s been cut open and left out.

Anyone looking to prolong the life of their Jack o’-lanterns should consider refrigerating the pumpkins when they’re not on display.