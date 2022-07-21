Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Plants
Published

Rare orchid found in Vermont for first time since 1902

The small whorled pogonia was believed to be extinct in Vermont since 1902

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rare orchid has been found for the first time in 120 years, according to officials. 

The small whorled pogonia was found by botanists in Vermont last month, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

The last time a small whorled pogonia was seen in Vermont was in 1902, the department wrote on Facebook. 

HOW GARDENERS CAN CONTROL PESTS, PROTECT POLLINATORS

In the post, the USFWS called the discovery of the orchid "breaking botanical news."

 The small whorled pogonia was believed to be extinct in Vermont since 1902, but a small population of the flower was discovered by botanists last month.

 The small whorled pogonia was believed to be extinct in Vermont since 1902, but a small population of the flower was discovered by botanists last month. (G. Peeples/USFWS)

The rare orchid – which is listed as a threatened species – is named for its whorled arrangements of leaves just below the flower, USFWS said.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT INVESTIGATING SEAL DEATHS LINKED TO AVIAN FLU

The discovery of the small whorled pogonia in Vermont was first shared by Vermont Fish and Wildlife in June. 

In a press release, Vermont Fish and Wildlife said a population of the flowers was found in Winooski Valley Park District conservation land. 

ENDANGERED CALIFORNIA CONDORS RELEASED IN REDWOOD NATIONAL AND STATE PARKS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1892

The small whorled pogonia is typically found in the eastern U.S. and in Ontario, the press release said. 

The flowers were found in Winooski Valley Park District conservation land, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

The flowers were found in Winooski Valley Park District conservation land, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. (John Gange/Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department)

Now that the rare orchid has been discovered, Vermont Fish and Wildlife will work with the Winooski Valley Park District to look for more of the flowers and monitor them to ensure they can flourish in Vermont, the release said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Discovering a viable population of a federally threatened species unknown in our state for over a century is astounding," Bob Popp, a Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department botanist, said in a statement.  "It’s Vermont’s equivalent of rediscovering the ivory-billed woodpecker."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 