18 Images

Halloween 2022: These costumes and decorations could be monstrous this year

Halloween is nearly here and people across America will celebrate with unique decorations and costumes. The Halloween & Costume Association, a New Jersey-based trade organization focused on promoting the celebration of Halloween in the U.S., has identified the décor items and costumes that will trend in 2022, based on sales and search data. If you’re in need of inspiration for Halloween festivities, here are 18 décor and costume ideas that coincide with the association's forecast.