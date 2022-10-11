Halloween 2022: These costumes and decorations could be monstrous this year
Halloween is nearly here and people across America will celebrate with unique decorations and costumes. The Halloween & Costume Association, a New Jersey-based trade organization focused on promoting the celebration of Halloween in the U.S., has identified the décor items and costumes that will trend in 2022, based on sales and search data. If you’re in need of inspiration for Halloween festivities, here are 18 décor and costume ideas that coincide with the association's forecast.
- Large figures are trending among festive Halloween decorators, according to the Halloween & Costume Association. Pictured here is a life-size witch yard decoration with light-up green eyes in Sierra Madre, California, from Oct. 30, 2020. Decorators will likely choose large figures like this in 2022, the association reports.read more
- Tall werewolf figures with "hulking" designs are likely to be popular in 2022, according to the Halloween & Costume Association. Pictured here is life-size werewolf set up on a porch in the Whitestone neighborhood of Queens in New York City, on Oct. 22, 2021. The werewolf was accompanied by purple and orange string lights.read more
- Life-size reapers are another trending Halloween decoration, according to the Halloween & Costume Association. Pictured here are three scythe-wielding reapers arranged around a campfire in front of tall grass in Wallingford, Vermont, from Oct. 9, 2019.read more
- Skeleton figures have been and will continue to be a popular Halloween decoration, according to the Halloween & Costume Association. Pictured is a life-size human skeleton with an outstretched arm, which is set next to a large skeletal arm, in the front yard of an Olmsted Falls, Ohio, home, from Oct. 22, 2021.read more
- The Halloween Costume & Association reports that skeletal animals will be a popular Halloween decoration in 2022. Pictured here is a lawn decoration in Utah of a human skeleton next to a skeletal dog and rooster, from Oct. 23, 2021.read more
- A Halloween celebrator from Pacific Beach, California, placed a cloaked skeleton and giant spiders on a residential terrace, from Oct. 30, 2015.read more
- Spooky-themed décor staples are continuing to sell well, according to the Halloween & Costume Association. Pictured is a scary Halloween setup in front of a building in New York City, which has spider webs, tombstones, skulls, skeletons and pumpkins. Photo taken on Oct. 31, 2021.read more
- The Halloween & Costume Association reports that light-up ghost decorations will be popular for Halloween 2022. Pictured here are ghost-shaped string lights arranged on streetlamps in Westfield, New Jersey, from Oct. 24, 2020.read more
- A cloaked and chained skeletal ghost figure hangs in a tree in the Cobble Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 26, 2018. The Halloween & Costume Association says spooky decorations like ghosts will continue to be popular in 2022.read more
- Costumes that make pop culture references will be popular in 2022, including Disney characters, according to the Halloween & Costume Association. Pictured are two Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade participants at Marina Vista Park, in Long Beach, California, from Oct. 31, 2021. One participant is dressed as Carl Fredricksen from "Up" and another is dressed as Princess Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."read more
- Netflix’s "Squid Game" is still a top-searched-for costume for 2022, according to the Halloween & Costume Association. Pictured are a group of people wearing pink and black jumpsuits from the show "Squid Game" during New York City’s 48th Annual Village Halloween Parade on Oct. 31, 2021.read more
- Couple’s costumes that are based on "classic fun" are trending in 2022, according to the Halloween & Costume Association. Pictured here, a man and woman are dressed in Superman and Supergirl couple’s costumes during Georgetown's annual Halloween party in Washington, D.C., from Oct. 31, 2010.read more
- Classic fun is also trending in group and family costumes, according to the Halloween & Costume Association. Pictured here is a group of four women in Salem, Massachusetts, dressed as traditional Halloween witches on Oct. 24, 2020.read more
- Nostalgic costumes will have a "big influence" this season and "Ghostbusters" will be one standout costume people will see throughout the U.S., according to the Halloween & Costume Association. Pictured here are two women and a dog in Ghostbuster costumes during a Halloween parade in New York, on Oct. 22, 2016.read more
- Dracula and other vampire costumes will continue to be popular in 2022, according to Halloween & Costume Association. Pictured here is a man and woman in vampire attire at Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con, which took place on Oct. 29, 2016.read more
- Characters from Universal Classic Monsters – a 20th century horror film franchise from Universal Pictures – will reportedly make an impression on Halloween costumers in 2022, according to the Halloween & Costume Association. Pictured here is a man in a Frankenstein costume with face paint, which he wore during a Halloween block party in the Kensington neighborhood of Brooklyn, on Oct. 31, 2021.read more
- A family dressed in "Star Wars" costumes from Disney+’s "The Mandalorian" pose together in the East Village of New York City, on Oct. 31, 2020. Pop culture references will be huge in 2022, according to the Halloween & Costume Association.read more
- Anime costumes are a growing costume category, according to the Halloween & Costume Association. Pictured here is a New York Comic Con 2022 attendee dressed in a "Dragon Ball Z" costume, on Oct. 8, 2022.read more
