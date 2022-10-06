Look younger, lose weight: Add pumpkin to your diet

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

GOURD-GEOUS - Pumpkin might be fall's favorite fruit, but it's also packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can help improve your health and slow the aging process, experts say. Continue reading…

'HAPPINESS AND SMILES' - Meg, a two-and-half-year-old golden retriever, has warmed the hearts of students, staff and parents at an Ohio middle school with her second annual yearbook photo. Continue reading…

'FOCUS ON OTHER LIFE GOALS' - A Maryland mom-to-be reveals her path to freedom from $120,000 in student loan debt. Read her 5 tips for other graduates who want to get rid their debt. Continue reading…

'HURRICANE HERO' - Fr. Adams, Sister Mary Frances and others joined "Fox & Friends" on Oct. 5, 2022, to discuss the damage that their Florida monastery endured — and how one family helped them after Hurricane Ian. Continue reading…

DIABETES AND PREGNANCY - Here's what women need to know as Kelly Osbourne speaks out on her gestational diabetes diagnosis. Continue reading…

'PLANE' BAD - Food blogger Julie Christensen had a bad hair day — not with her own, but with a fellow airline passenger's oddly placed long locks. Continue reading…

LORETTA LYNN RANCH - Country music icon Loretta Lynn told her husband Doo in 1966, 'I want that house' — she got it and turned it into a travel destination. Continue reading…

THESE PETS NEED HOMES - Carmine, a two-year-old dog at Sammy's Hope Animal Welfare and Adoption Center in Sayreville, New Jersey, needs a forever family. Continue reading...

'DYING ART' - Cursive writing may have been replaced by emails, texting, DMs and emojis, but not all educators are nixing handwriting lessons inside classrooms — and there are crucial reasons why. Continue reading...

WHAT ARE 'ANGEL NUMBERS?' - Angel numbers and their meanings reportedly vary, based on spiritual and religious beliefs. Why do people keep seeing them? Continue reading…

DESSERT QUIZ - How well do you know these delicious facts about sweet treats? Test your knowledge...

GIANT OF CRAFT BEER - This tiny American state hosts some of the world's best breweries serving critically acclaimed beers. Continue reading…

MOVE OVER, CHARCUTERIE BOARDS - Butter boards are a newer concept taking the internet by storm — here's why. Continue reading…

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO - In 1924, innovator Clarence Birdseye, inspired by observing Inuit fishermen, changed the way Americans shop and eat. Continue reading…

WHAT'S COOKING? - Pie doesn't always have to be for dessert. Try this crunchy, savory taco pie loaded with beef, sour cream, cheddar cheese, salsa and more. Try the recipe…

