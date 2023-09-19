Halloween brain teaser: Can you find the panda hidden in this ghostly crowd?

Calling all Halloween and brain teaser fans: If you had fun searching for the three ghosts hidden in a crowd of pandas, you may enjoy this inverted seek-and-find brain teaser that features a panda hidden in a crowd of ghosts.

Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, shared the festive visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, which depicts a swarm of spooky ghosts and a smiling jack-o-lantern in the center.

Some of the specters are donning colorful accessories, including capes, hats, scarves, ties, glasses and hair bows.

A single panda is hiding in the busy crowd. Can you find the hidden bear?

Dudás first posted the puzzle onto his website thedudolf.blogspot.com and on social media where were split on whether they found this brain teaser to be challenging or not.

"Wow! Difficult but I found the panda," one Facebook user wrote.

"Easy breezy," another Facebook user shared.

"This one is HARD but yes I found the panda," another user wrote.

"Found it right away," another use claimed.

Some claim they’ve been able to find two pandas, but Dudás says there’s only one present in this seek-and-find.

Can’t find the hidden panda?

See the answer on Dudás' website: dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2021/10/panda-solution.html.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His seek-and-find artwork has also been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and various other pieces of merchandise.

Dudás has a dedicated social media following with hundreds of thousands of people following his "Dudolf" accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. His followers engage with the webcomics, seek-and-find pictures and math puzzles he regularly shares.

