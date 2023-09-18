Halloween quiz! How much do you know about the festive fall holiday?

Halloween 2023 is just around the corner — and scores of people are already choosing and planning their costumes, decorations, parties and more.

From candy to fun, Halloween is one of the most festive holidays of the year.

How well do you know facts about the day?

Test yourself in this fun Halloween quiz!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Halloween candy ranked highest in sales in 2021, according to Instacart?</h3> <ul> <li>Peanut M&M's</li> <li>M&M's</li> <li>Snickers</li> <li>Reese's Peanut Butter Cups</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Candy corn was once known as chicken feed — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The most common ghostly sighting reported at the White House has been of Abraham Lincoln, according to History.com — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>Dutch</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Trick or treating evolved from children offering to pray for the souls of lost loved ones in exchange for food and money —&nbsp;what was this tradition originally called?</h3> <ul> <li>Begging</li> <li>Souling</li> <li>Treating</li> <li>Praying</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Pet spending for Halloween reached a record high in 2021 — according to an NRF survey, how much was spent? </h3> <ul> <li>$200 million</li> <li>$550 million</li> <li>$710 million</li> <li>Doughnut Ma'ams</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which group of people helped popularize jack-o’-lanterns?</h3> <ul> <li>The Irish</li> <li>The Germans</li> <li>The British</li> <li>The Italians</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which popular Halloween movie had a sequel released in 2022?</h3> <ul> <li>"Halloweentown"</li> <li>"The Addams Family"</li> <li>"Scream"</li> <li>"Hocus Pocus"</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which state produces up to five times more pumpkins than any other state?</h3> <ul> <li>Massachusetts</li> <li>Illinois</li> <li>Maine</li> <li>Pennsylvania</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>M&amp;M’s are the most popular Halloween-season candy sold in which two states, according to Instacart?</h3> <ul> <li>New York and New Jersey</li> <li>Kansas and Kentucky</li> <li>Hawaii and New Hampshire</li> <li>West Virginia and California</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The heaviest pumpkin, a Guinness World Record holder in 2021, weighed over 2,700 lbs. from which country?</h3> <ul> <li>Italy</li> <li>United States</li> <li>Germany</li> <li>Sweden</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which city hosts the largest Halloween parade in the U.S.?</h3> <ul> <li>New York City</li> <li>Los Angeles</li> <li>Chicago</li> <li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Halloween costume is the most popular, according to Google Trends?</h3> <ul> <li>Doctor</li> <li>Spider Man</li> <li>Cat</li> <li>Witch</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Approximately how many people dressed up their pet in a costume for Halloween 2022, according to the National Retail Federation?</h3> <ul> <li>1 in 5</li> <li>2 in 5</li> <li>1 in 2</li> <li>2 in 3</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these categories was expected to account for the most spending on Halloween in 2022, according to the National Retail Federation?</h3> <ul> <li>Candy</li> <li>Costumes</li> <li>Parties</li> <li>Decorations</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>An Almond Joy is the most popular candy among most states — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section>



Mobile app users: Click here to get the quiz!

Have you tried our fall quiz? Click here to get it!

What about our desserts quiz? Check it out!