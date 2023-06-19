African lion dies after 14 years at California's Sacramento Zoo

An African lion who was living at the Sacramento Zoo has died at nearly 17 years old.

Kamau the lion has "called the zoo home" for nearly 14 years, the Sacramento Zoo in Sacramento, California, announced in a recent news release.

Kamau's health had been declining over several weeks, according to the zoo's Facebook page, where an update was posted after Kamau was removed from his exhibit.

LION WITH 'MULLET' AT CHINA ZOO DRAWS JOE EXOTIC COMPARISONS: 'CHANNELING FELINE ENTHUSIAST'

"Kamau had developed worsening gastrointestinal problems with decreased interest in food," the zoo shared in its release.

After numerous medical treatments that were unable to relieve Kamau's condition, the zoo's animal care team decided to "proceed with humane euthanasia," the release noted.

The lifespan of an African lion the wild is 10 years and when the animal is in human care, the lifespan is up to 25 years, according to a report posted online by the Sacramento Zoological Society.

At the age of 17, Kamau was considered to be elderly, and Sacramento Zoo officials credit his longevity to the care he received from medical professionals at UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine Yolo County, California.

ZOO RESPONDS AFTER VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS LION BIT MAN'S FINGER: 'SHOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED'

Kamau moved from the San Diego Zoo to the Sacramento Zoo in 2008, according to the Sacramento Zoo.

The lion was known for his enormous roar that could be heard by visitors at the zoo and its neighbors, the release said, adding: "He would draw crowds from every corner of the Zoo."

Kamau sired a litter of cubs in 2014, and his habitat doubled in size in 2019. The zoo also added a glass viewing wall for the visitors to come close to Kamau and his mate, Cleo, according to the zoo's recent press release.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY ZOO'S BABY RED PANDA DISCOVERS SNOW FOR FIRST TIME IN ADORABLE VIDEO

Cleo, the zoo's nearly 18-year-old lioness, will be closely monitored by the Sacramento Zoo animal care team in the absence of her mate, the release stated.

"Kamau was a truly larger than life cat whose loss leaves our Carnivore Team bereft," Anela Medeiros, lead carnivore keeper at the Sacramento Zoo, told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Kamau was a lion who was always willing to interact with his keepers and go above and beyond our expectations," she continued.

Medeiros said that in addition to the animal care team, Kamau "was an inspiring cat for the public."

"…and the Carnivore Team appreciates all the outpouring of love from our community during this tough time," she concluded.