Milwaukee County Zoo's baby red panda discovers snow for first time in adorable video

The Milwaukee County Zoo recently experienced its first snowfall of the season but for its baby red panda, Cinder, it was her first snowfall ever. (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article.)

Cinder was born on June 12, 2022, and she made her first public appearance at the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin on Oct. 6, according to the zoo’s website.

Staff at the zoo has been keeping fans of Cinder updated on her growth and wellbeing ever since.

The video of Cinder was shared on Thursday, Nov. 17, following the snowfall on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Viewers can watch Cinder play in the snow and discover its newfound slippery quality as she saves herself from falling off a branch and the edge of her habitat platform.

She even decides to give the snow a quick taste more than once.

While some may be concerned for Cinder in this chilly weather, the zoo said she's able to handle the cold.

Look who we found exploring! 👀 Look for Cinder outside from 10am to 2pm daily.

💚



Did you know: Red pandas are endangered, their primary threats are habitat loss, human interference, and poaching.#redpanda #redpandacub #weareaza #savingspecies #MKEZoo pic.twitter.com/l12YzjMMqd — Wild Lights ✨ MKE Zoo (@MilwaukeeCoZoo) October 6, 2022

"Red pandas have a thick double-layer of fur. The two combine to create insulation to help them fight off cold temperatures and keep snow from reaching their skin," according to a tweet posted by zoo staff.

"Fortunately, red pandas have some incredible and unique adaptations that help them survive the harsh winter weather they face," according to the Red Panda Network – a Nepal-based organization that's committed to the conservation of wild red pandas.

Cinder is 12 weeks today. Here's a look back at how much she's grown 💚

She's gone from 144g at birth ➡️ 3kg now!#redpanda #redpandacub #zoobabyboom #MKEZoo pic.twitter.com/0jxuWWLvuY — Wild Lights ✨ MKE Zoo (@MilwaukeeCoZoo) October 12, 2022

Red pandas are native to Nepal, Northern Myanmar and Central China, according to the Milwaukee County Zoo. Their diets include bamboo, fruit, acorns, roots and eggs. The endangered mammals can grow from 12 to 20 pounds and have a lifespan of 13 years.