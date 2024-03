Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Two adorable underage kittens that were "catnipped" at a Florida Humane Society were returned safely after they were snatched from their cages.

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, two kittens — named Mitch and Marcus — were "brazenly stolen" from their cages in an "off-limits" area of the shelter on Thursday.

The shelter said that Mitch and Marcus were placed in the kitten nursery since they were underage and vulnerable.

AFTER 14 FAILED ADOPTIONS, NORTH CAROLINA PUP WITH 'UNLUCKY' HISTORY GOES VIRAL, FINALLY FINDS A HOME

Photos from the brazen robbery showed a young man and woman entering the shelter and shoved the kittens in their backpack before taking off.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said that with the help of the Tampa Bay community and the Tampa Police Department, Mitch and Marcus were returned.

The organization said that Sgt. Scott Savitt, supervisor of the District 1 Detective Squad, and Detective Jodie Maxim, along with another TPD officer, went out of their way after receiving tips from the community to retrieve the kittens.

NORTH CAROLINA CAT NAMED LILY RESCUED FROM JUNKYARD MOMENTS BEFORE CAR CRUSHING: ‘SOFT PURRS’

"We cannot thank every single person who shared, commented, and sent in messages for Mitch and Marcus’s safe return," the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said in a Facebook post.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

After the kittens were returned to their cozy cages, they were examined and deemed healthy.

"After examination, the kittens are healthy and doing well! You are all our heroes!" the shelter said.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. They are not releasing additional details regarding the suspects or the pending charges at this time.