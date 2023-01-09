National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 2023: 'Superman' actor stresses importance of thanking officers

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 2023 is Monday, Jan. 9 — and many around the country are finding ways to say "thank you" to local law enforcement.

There are more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers serving in the United States, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Law enforcement officers answer the call for everything from handling street crime to ensuring that a child safely navigates the crosswalk after school.

Actor Dean Cain joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning to discuss why the day should be celebrated, and this year specifically.

"When I was a kid, it was, ‘Don’t talk to strangers unless it’s a police officer because they’re good,’" he said.

"It’s turned into something completely different [today]," he also said.

The Defund the Police movement began in 2020, with people across the country wanting police departments to be shut down or to drastically lower police officer staffing, as the Stanford Law Review website notes.

Cain serves as both a reserve police officer in Pocatello, Idaho, and a deputy sheriff in Frederick County, Virginia.

He chose to join the ranks of law enforcement and also speak publicly about how incredible the people in law enforcement really are, he said.

"They are these regular, wonderful people, who are … fantastic and wonderful people," he said.

"The fact that I wear this uniform I think is a statement in itself," he said.

Cain said this unique day is important for spreading awareness of just how wonderful law enforcement members are across the country.

"Every single day should be Law Enforcement Appreciation Day," he said.

"The first thing that any civilized community needs is security, safety," he also said. "Who provides that? It's police officers."

Cain is best known for his performance as Superman in the TV series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."