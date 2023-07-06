Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

90-year-old retires from Dillard's, plus NICU buddies head to prom

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Melba Dillard's retiree

Melba Mebane poses for the camera at her retirement party after leaving her job at Dillard's in Tyler, Texas — where she worked since 1949. (Terry Mebane)

BELOVED EMPLOYEE – A 90-year-old woman has retired from Dillard's department store after touching people's lives for over 7 decades. Continue reading...

OH MY GAR  A fisherman in Georgia reeled in a record-breaking catch that may be the largest in the history of one popular American lake. Continue reading...

FROM NICU TO PROM – A pair of teens attended the high school prom together after they were in the NICU as infants. Continue reading...

Teens attend prom after spending first days in NICU together in Tennessee

Leighton Long and Tatum Kelly, both now 17, recreate a sweet scene from when they were toddlers. The pair have remained friends since sharing a room in a NICU together as infants back in 2005. (Lorrie Long)

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS – TikTok users are touting lemons and salt as a way to remove grime from cutting boards. Does it work? Continue reading...

'WHEELIE' TALENTED – A New York City man was spotted bicycling through the city with a large TV on his head and his feet on the handlebars. See the wild video... 

'LIFE IS LIKE A BOX OF CHOCOLATES' – This Oscar-winning film is released in theaters in 1994 on this day in history. Continue reading... 

BURNING QUESTIONS – Johnny "Joey" Jones of Fox News talks about honor, friendship — and being a dad. Continue reading...

Dana Perino and Johnny "Joey" Jones

This week, Fox News Channel's Dana Perino asks questions of Johnny "Joey" Jones — who reveals what honor means to him and much more.  (Fox News)

'CONTROVERSIAL' TEXT – A mostly forgotten late-life work by Thomas Jefferson offers insight into the faith and philosophies of the Founding Father. Continue reading…

THREAT TO TWITTER? – Mark Zuckerberg may have "taken a swing" at Elon Musk with the launch of "Threads." Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

