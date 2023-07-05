Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fishing
Published

Fisherman in Georgia reels in 27-pound longnose gar, may be largest in Lake Allatoona history

Longnose gar measuring a little over 59 inches breaks Lake Allatoona record in Georgia

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man has broken a local fishing record in Georgia, and he’s being recognized by state wildlife authorities.

Fisherman Caleb McClure caught a 27-pound, four-ounce longnose gar from Lake Allatoona on June 24, according to a recent press release issued by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The 27-pound fish reportedly measured nearly 60 inches in length.

'VAMPIRE FISH' IN GREAT LAKES TAKE BITES OUT OF LARGE CATCHES, UNNERVE ANGLERS AS POPULATION CONTROL COMMENCES

On Friday, June 30, McClure’s lake-specific, record-breaking gar was recognized in the weekly "Georgia Fishing Report," where the wildlife agency acknowledged the catch beat the "previous Allatoona lake record by 15 pounds."

Longnose gar in Caleb McClure's hands

Caleb McClure, an angler who visited Lake Allatoona on June 24, caught a 59.6-inch longnose gar, which broke a local fishing record. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

WYOMING ANGLER BREAKS TIGER TROUT STATE RECORD WITH 31-INCH CATCH: 'MOST EXCITING DAY OF MY LIFE'

The Georgia DNR believes McClure’s catch could be the "largest longnose gar ever documented" because it eclipses the "24-pounder" the wildlife agency "captured during gillnet sampling in the fall of 2021," according to the Georgia Fishing Report.

Longnose gar weighs 27 pounds

Caleb McClure's record-breaking longnose gar weighed 27.25 pounds as seen on the weighing scale's final number recorded. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

Lake Allatoona is a 12,010-acre reservoir located in north Atlanta suburbs, primarily in Bartow County and Cherokee County.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The overall state fishing record for the largest longnose gar belongs to angler Rachel Harrison, who caught a 31-pound, two-ounce, gar from the Coosa River on March 19, 2022.

  • Gar tail next to measuring tape
    Image 1 of 2

    The length of Caleb McClure's record-breaking longnose gar measured nearly five feet, according to the Georgia DNR. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

  • Rachel Harrison record longnose gar
    Image 2 of 2

    Rachel Harrison broke Georgia longnose gar record in March 2022 with her 31-pound catch, according to the Georgia DNR. (Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia DNR)

Longnose gars are a ray-finned freshwater fish that are present in multiple regions in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Geological Survey considers longnose gar to be a "native transplant" that have a presence in Lake Eerie, Lake Michigan, the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf Coast, the Apalachicola River and the Nueces River.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer on the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.