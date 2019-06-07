6 perfect Father's Day gifts to let your dad know he's special

As Father’s Day nears, so does the pressure of getting your pops the right gift to let him know how special he is.

But before you go reaching for the same tie or razor you usually buy, check below to find a present that perfectly suits your dad – just in time for June 16.

CHATTY BABY 'TALKING' TO HIS DAD GOES VIRAL

For the sweet-tooth dad

Jeni’s Ice Cream offers craft selections to please anyone with a penchant for dessert. And in honor of dads everywhere, the nationwide ice cream shop has launched a carefully curated selection of either six or nine pints of their dad-approved items such as Middle West Whiskey & Pecans, Bourbon Cream Pie and the summery Brambleberry Crisp.

To ensure delivery in time for Father’s Day, select “Father’s Day pre-order” at checkout.

For the health-nut dad

Father’s Day happens to pop-up right around the start of summer, so help your pops get swimsuit-ready with this kitchen gadget focused on putting his health first. The NutritBullet Balance comes with a special app loaded up with healthy recipes — and it can be programmed to help pop meet wellness goals for boosting energy and losing weight. It even has a Bluetooth function that will weigh your food as you put it in to give you a more accurate calorie and nutrition count.

The high-tech blender is available online and in stores.

For the drinking dad

Move over beer — there’s a new dad drink in town, and it's wine. Specifically, rosé. The pink drink got a dude-makeover thanks to father-and-son duo Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi, who created their signature “Hampton Water” wine along with Bongiovi’s Notre Dame roommate Ali Thomas.

The wine, which was launched in 2017, has since been named the best rosé of 2018. And in 2019, it might be the perfect bottle to uncork and share with dad.

The Hampton Water brand is available in select areas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For the busy dad

Some dads manage to do it all – from cooking to fixing things to playing chauffeur. But when your dad needs a little help to stay on his grind, there’s always coffee. What better way to give your dad some extra pep-in-his-step than with a brand that donates part of its proceeds toward supporting injured firefighters, veterans and first responders.

Fire Department Coffee is created by firefighters and comes in a variety of blends and roasts, including bourbon and rum-infused for the more spirited father.

The coffee company delivers to your door and has special pricing for firefighters, first responders and military.

For the outdoorsy dad

If your dad is the hiking, fishing and hunting type, he likely needs a cooler that's as agile as he is. Enter the Yeti Hopper BackFlip 24. The brand beloved by outdoor adventurers has created a backpack cooler to keep your dad’s hands free (though it has handles if he’d rather carry it the old-fashioned way). The leak-proof design allows your old man to traverse the backcountry with 20 cans of his favorite beverage – or simply kick up his feet and watch the world go by knowing he won’t be thirsty anytime soon.

The backpack comes in two colors and is currently in stock.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For the techy dad

Often, gadgets and dads go hand-in-hand. So what better way to show him you care than a gadget for his hand? Or, wrist, rather. Apple has released a new update to its Watch product – and this one comes with more bells and whistles to really bring out the tech-nerd in your father. The new features from the OS update allows users to download apps directly on the watch from the app store, instead of through a companion iPhone app. It also has more advanced health tracking to stay better informed of activity levels, though your dad may want to avoid using it just to reach his 10,000 step goal.

The Apple Watch is available online and in stores.