Apple WWDC review: Everything that was announced

Apple held its annual developer's conference, where it made some big and unexpected announcements that will shape the company's future.

"Your dreams and your passion and dedication to fulfill those dreams show up in the apps you create," CEO Tim Cook said kicking off the event. "You make the world a better place."

Jumping right into the announcements, Cook showed off updates to tvOS, the operating system that runs Apple TV. It will get multi-user support, letting everyone in the home get personalized recommendations, Cook said. Additionally, it will also gain support for the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 Dual Shock controllers, song lyrics for Apple Music and new screen savers.

Cook handed off the keynote to Kevin Lynch, who showed off the new updates coming to watchOS, Apple's OS for its Apple Watch. In addition to Apple Watch getting support for new watch faces, the watch faces will get support for new complications, what Apple calls tasks.

The biggest announcement concerning the Apple Watch is that apps will now be able to run independently, "no longer requiring a companion iPhone app," Lynch said. Users will be able to download apps directly on the Watch straight from the App Store.

Apple is placing an increased focus on users health and fitness, with the Apple Watch a key for Apple. Activity trends are part of the new watchOS, letting users see activity over various time periods to see if they're trending up or down.

Dr. Sumbul Desai, the former executive director of Stanford Medicine's center for digital health, who Apple hired in 2017, also showed off a new noise app to let people see how loud the sound is that is coming out of their device.

Menstrual cycling tracking is also getting built into the Apple Watch and Health app on iOS devices, Dr. Desai said. She said it's a "simple, discreet way" to track the cycle and log fertility and get a fertility window notifcation. Given that a person's health data is extremely private, Lynch said that the data would be stored on the person's device or encrypted in iCloud.

Lynch also introduced new Apple Watch bands, including a new "Pride Edition" band.

