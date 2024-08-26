5 ways to beat your 3pm workday slump, according to an expert

A career expert is weighing in on what you can do to beat your need for a nap at 3 p.m. — especially during the workday.

As summer comes to a close, keeping up stamina on the job can be difficult. Some opt for a caffeine refreshment, while others might go for a quick walk.

But Kirsten Moorefield, a co-founder of Cloverleaf, an "automated coaching" company based in Cincinnati, Ohio, shared some other tips to beat the slump. The thought leader and TEDx speaker told Fox News Digital that the 3 p.m. slump "doesn’t have to be a productivity killer.

6 ENERGY BOOSTERS TO HELP BEAT THE MIDDAY SLUMP, FROM A NUTRITION EXPERT

She said, "By understanding what makes you uniquely you and making a few strategic adjustments, you can turn that afternoon dip into a time of renewed focus and creativity."

Moorefield said that understanding your personal wiring can be extremely helpful in getting through the day.

5 tips for beating the 3 p.m. slump

1. Know your wiring

"One of the biggest reasons for that afternoon crash is that we’re often working against our natural strengths," Moorefield said.

ALWAYS FEELING TIRED? EXPERTS SHARE 4 COMMON CAUSES OF DAYTIME FATIGUE

"Maybe you’re a morning person who’s already used up your peak energy, or perhaps your tasks are misaligned with how your brain works best," she said.

The career coaching expert recommended really getting to know your unique wiring in order to create reminders throughout the day to help with productivity.

2. Leverage small wins

"Ever noticed how crossing off even the smallest task can give you a burst of energy?" said Moorefield.

SHOULD YOU DRINK COFFEE FIRST THING IN THE MORNING, OR WAIT A WHILE? EXPERTS REVEAL CAFFEINE GUIDANCE

"That’s because small wins create a sense of accomplishment, which can reignite your motivation when it’s waning."

She recommended trying to tackle a quick work task when your 3 p.m. slump hits in order to shift your energy back on track for the rest of the day.

Keeping a few of those quick tasks handy in terms of your daily planning can also be beneficial in the long run, she said.

3. Connect with others

"If you thrive on social interaction, sometimes the best way to beat the slump is to connect with another person," she said.

Connecting with others can be as simple as taking five minutes to check in with a teammate — whether the conversation is about work or not.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Moorefield said, "Social interactions can also provide a fresh perspective or a much-needed laugh, both of which can shake off the afternoon fog and get you ready to dive back into work."

4. Change your environment

Another way to beat the 3 p.m. slump can be to simply stand up and change your environment for a minute.

"If you’re feeling stuck, try moving to a different room, stepping outside for a few minutes, or even just standing up and stretching," Moorefield recommended.

She added, "Our brains crave variety, and staying in the same environment for too long can contribute to that sluggish feeling."

5. Take a micro-break

Sometimes the best way to break your afternoon slump is to briefly step away from your tasks, Moorefield said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Whether you stretch, meditate or simply close your eyes and breathe, these short breaks can help clear your mind and reduce fatigue," she said.

"When you return, you’ll likely find that your focus is sharper, and you’re ready to tackle the rest of the day with renewed energy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Overall, Moorefield said to remember that staying focused isn’t simply about pushing through.

Rather, it’s about "working with your natural strengths and giving yourself the tools you need to succeed."