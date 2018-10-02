Health @ Work

How social networking can boost your workout
You wouldn’t walk up to a co-worker’s cubicle and challenge him to do 25 sit-ups on a typical workday, but you might challenge him online if your company was using one of the new social media platforms designed to encourage employees to stay (or get) in shape. Or you might find that challenge in your own inbox, or an offer to go for a bike ride after work
How to Transition Back to Work After Maternity Leave
Returning to work after maternity leave is a huge stressor for many first time moms, not only because of the logistical hoops you have to jump through to re-arrange your work life around your new baby, but it can also fill women with self-doubt about their roles as career woman and mom. Here's how to make the transition a little bit easier