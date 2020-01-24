'World's worst cat' receives lots of adoption applications

Tons of adoption applications have reportedly been submitted at a North Carolina animal shelter seeking a home for a finicky feline who officials have labeled as a complete “jerk" and the “world’s worst cat."

On Wednesday, an adoption ad from the Mitchell County Animal Rescue rocked Facebook, namely because of the shelter's brutally honest assessment of Perdita, a black and white cat with a difficult disposition.

“Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart,” the listing began, featuring two photos of the dour-looking kitty. Perdita’s interests were summarized as “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again, the song ‘Cat Scratch Fever,’ the movie 'Pet Cemetery,' jump scares, lurking in dark corners, being queen of her domicile [and] fooling shelter staff into thinking she's sick.”

Her various dislikes, meanwhile, include kittens, dogs, children and hugs, among other cheery things.

“She's single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space. FREE ADOPTION,” the appeal cried.

Despite her numerous flaws, social media fell in love with prickly Perdita. Her adoption ad quickly went viral with nearly 7,000 shares and over 4,000 comments.

In a Friday update, the Mitchell County Animal Rescue revealed that they’ve received over 50 applications for the cat to date, which are currently under “careful” consideration.

“Perdita is not impressed with her newfound fame. She is being her spicy self… We love this spirited, strong-willed, beauty,” they wrote. “We are carefully considering each of the 50-plus applications we have received for her. Love and support for Perdita has poured in from all over the world.”

“We are thrilled that so many people are passionate about cats like her,” the post concluded, adding that news of her ultimate adoption will be shared when it happens.

Even though a veterinarian allegedly agreed that Perdita was a “jerk,” the Mitchell County Animal Rescue told Fox News that the post continues to receive plenty of attention.

