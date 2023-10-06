20 surprising tips that adults wish they could tell their younger selves

Growing older brings knowledge and wisdom that most people did not possess in their younger years.

And with that new wisdom comes life lessons that people sometimes wish they could go back and tell their younger selves.

A recent study of 2,000 adults found that many would love nothing more than to give their younger selves some smart and useful tips, SWNS reported.

10 TIPS TO LIVE TO BE 100: ‘FAR MORE THAN WISHFUL THINKING,’ SAY LONGEVITY EXPERTS

The AXA UK study found that 67% of adults would offer financial advice to themselves — while 82% wanted to live life with no regrets.

Read on for more details.

Here are the top 20 pieces of advice

1. Be more confident

2. Try not to care what other people think

3. Don’t let opportunities pass you by

4. Look after your physical health

5. Don’t waste time with negative people

5 HEALTHY HABITS MAY BE THE SECRET TO LIVING LONGER, FLORIDA NEUROSURGEON REVEALS

6. Learn from your mistakes

7. Save 10% of your wages every month

8. Eat healthy

9. Go on all the vacations you can

10. Invest in property early

11. Don’t settle

12. Relax and enjoy the ride

THESE FOODS CAN HELP YOU LOOK AND FEEL YOUNGER, EXPERTS SAY

13. Look after your mental health

14. Spend more time with your parents

15. Celebrate the little wins

"The findings show most people are pretty happy with the majority of decisions they’ve made, but they wouldn’t be averse to going back and giving their younger self a bit of guidance to influence how things turned out further down the line."

16. Take more risks

17. Don’t be afraid of dating rejection

18. Always be there for your friends

19. Take more photos

20. Be disciplined with your time

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

AKA UK chief executive officer Tara Foley said the list showed that most people are happy with their life decisions — but would give advice to their younger selves if possible, SWNS reported.

"The findings show most people are pretty happy with the majority of decisions they’ve made, but they wouldn’t be averse to going back and giving their younger self a bit of guidance to influence how things turned out further down the line," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The study also found that 39% of adults had at least one big regret in their life — yet only 56% of those said those regrets were romantically linked.

The study is part of a "Future You will thank you" campaign, which focuses on making good choices today to make a "future self" proud.