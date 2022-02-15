These foods can help you look and feel younger, experts say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you are what you eat, you may want to consume foods that make you look and feel as vibrant and healthy as possible.

Fox News tapped nutritionists for their top picks. Read on and see how many you can incorporate into your regular diet.

Artichokes

If you want to keep your body feeling young and strong, experts say to eat artichokes as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

"The main antioxidants and phytonutrients in artichokes are quercetin, rutin, gallic acid and cynarin. These are necessary to keep our cells healthy and vital," says Kylie Ivanir, a registered dietitian who runs her own private practice called Within Nutrition.

Preserving your heart health is key for feeling youthful and being healthy.

"Artichokes are one of the highest fiber foods, packing seven grams of fiber per artichoke. Fiber fuels the anti-inflammatory and heart healthy microbes in the gut, and helps recycle cholesterol via the digestive tract," says Ivanir, citing 2018 research on artichokes and health published in the National Library of Medicine.

As Ivanir highlights, inflammation and cholesterol are both major culprits of cardiovascular disease. "Artichokes can be an easy snack — either buy frozen and defrost in the microwave, or boil fresh and dip in some extra virgin olive oil (for an extra heart healthy boost!)," she adds. Or, serve them as a tasty side with dinner. Try a mustard-balsamic vinaigrette for dipping.

Pomegranates

This fruit is well worth adding to your diet for its many potent health benefits, according to Ivanir.

"Pomegranates are high in vitamin C and contain many potent antioxidants, including flavonoids and anthocyanins. Together, these nutrients help protect our cells against the stress and oxidative damage that are a normal part of aging. The seeds, peels, and juice of pomegranate also contain powerful anti-aging phytochemicals known as punicalagins," Ivanir says.

"These plant compounds preserve collagen in the skin, keeping it hydrated and youthful. The vitamin C found in pomegranates also helps the body produce its own collagen, since it is a precursor in the formation process," she says, noting that this can be more effective than collagen supplementation.

Lupini beans

"Lupini beans might be a lesser known type of legume, but they are particularly powerful in preventing illness and ailments and therefore, supporting longevity, due to their high soluble prebiotic fiber content. Soluble prebiotic fibers are the fuel for the beneficial bacteria living in your gut and when your gut bacteria are well nourished, the number and type of bacteria present multiply," explains Kara Landau, a registered dietitian, gut health expert and founder at Uplift Food.

Landau says good gut health is linked to decreased inflammation, a stronger immune system and an enhanced mood. "…which is particularly important when wanting to look and feel younger," she adds.

Landau suggests cooking up a batch of these beans and adding to soups or stews (you can also find Lupini beans in her company’s Gut Happy Cookies.)

Broccoli sprouts

Broccoli sprouts contain a high amount of the molecule, sulforaphane, which Ivanir says is a miracle compound in the anti-aging realm.

"Sulforaphane extends the cellular lifespan and prevents neurodegeneration associated with the aging process. Sulforaphane can also be found in broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables, but it is 10 times higher in broccoli sprouts," says Ivanir, highlighting research published in the scientific journal, GeroScience, on sulforaphane.

"To get even more sulforaphane absorption, you can sprinkle some mustard powder on top," she says, adding that she usually likes to add broccoli sprouts to a smoothie or on top of a salad.

Blueberries

These tiny purplish-blue berries are incredible for your health.

"Blueberries are rich in certain anti-inflammatory polyphenols known as flavonoids that fight DNA damage and slow age-related damage to brain cells," says Ivanir, referencing 2020 research on blueberries and their health benefits. "These powerful antioxidants enhance longevity by fighting DNA damage and protecting our brain cells from age-related decline in function."

Ivanir notes that blueberries are also rich in vitamin C, "which is a precursor for collagen production in the body" and is more effective in preserving collagen than supplementation.

To get additional anti-aging benefits from blueberries, Ivanir recommends freezing them. "This process makes some of the antioxidants more available by altering the chemical structure of the berry. And if you can, opt for wild blueberries, since they pack more polyphenols and anti-aging punch than the conventional ones you see on the shelf."

Potatoes

Landau says that when potatoes are cooked and then cooled, resistant starch forms. It's a type of fiber which is powerful for preventing lifestyle diseases that may occur later in life.

"Resistant starch is not digested as it travels through the gastrointestinal tract," says Landau. "Instead, it is fermented by the beneficial bacteria living in the gut. This fermentation process releases byproducts that improve the body’s insulin response, which help to prevent fat stored around the abdomen. Abdominal fat is highly correlated with diabetes, and a waist circumference larger than 35 inches in women and 40 inches in men is a risk factor for heart disease."

Landau says consuming resistant starch can reduce your likelihood of succumbing to these lifestyle conditions which can quickly age you.

Kefir and sauerkraut

Kefir, a fermented dairy beverage, and sauerkraut, which is fermented cabbage, "are probiotics, meaning that they contain trillions of healthy bacteria," says Ivanir.

"This is essential to maintain youthfulness because our healthy gut bacteria decline with age. Maintaining our microbiome can have far-reaching health effects as the gut plays a key role in many of our body’s systems such as our immune health, hormone recycling, serotonin production, and nutrient absorption," she says, citing a scientific review on the role of probiotics and the aging gut.

Pass the ‘kraut, please.

Beef liver

Grass-fed beef liver is one of the most nutrient-dense foods, according to Ivanir.

"It is a rich source of the fat soluble vitamins, A, D, E and K, which all have a role in maintaining healthy skin. Vitamins A and E in particular are powerful antioxidants that protect our cells from age-related oxidative damage," Ivanir adds. "It is also high in micronutrients such as copper and glycine, which help the body produce collagen. Collagen is essential in maintaining the integrity and hydration of the skin, keeping it looking young."

Worth noting: Ivanir says that if you don’t like the flavor of beef liver, you can mask its taste in dishes like meatloaf or ground meat sauces.

Unripe bananas

"Unripe bananas contain one of the world’s richest sources of prebiotic resistant starch, which resists digestion as it travels through your gut and feeds the beneficial bacteria living in your large intestine. A well-nourished gut microbiota will multiply and diversity, leading to better gut health," says Landau.

"Good gut health is linked to reduced inflammation, improved immunity, enhanced nutrient absorption, a supported mood, and less digestive issues, all of which can help you look and feel younger! For those that do not like the taste and texture of unripe bananas, green banana flour contains resistant starch in a different form, and can easily be added to smoothies and overnight oats."

Legumes

Legumes include beans, peas, lentils and peanuts (yes, it’s technically a legume) and are a go-to for Landau when it comes to healthy aging because of their positive effects on gut health.

"Legumes are one of the best foods you can eat if you want to look and feel younger…" she says, adding, that legumes are a high fiber food and help prevent constipation. "They also contain nutrients that feed the good bacteria living inside the large intestine."

Landau explains that when these beneficial gut bacteria are well nourished, health benefits may include improved digestive health, inflammatory markers in the body decreasing, a strengthened immune system and mood support.

"A healthy gut is also better able to absorb nutrients from food which prevents deficiencies such as anemia, and eases digestive upsets such as bloating and diarrhea. Thus, there is a cascade of positive effects occurring that benefit overall health and can prevent aging," she adds.

