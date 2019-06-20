103-year-old woman wins gold for 50-meter, 100-meter dash at Senior Games

An active centenarian has picked up the gold at the Senior Games for multiple events this week.

Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins of Baton Rouge, La., was competing in the games’ women’s 100 plus division in Albuquerque, N.M., when she completed the 50-meter dash Monday, and reportedly set a new record.

In addition to the 50-meter, the 103-year-old former teacher is also a world record holder in her age group for the 100-meter dash, which she completed in under 40 seconds two years ago, KRQE reported, as well as the 60-meter dash, which she ran in 24.75 seconds.

Though this year, Hawkins competed and completed the 100-meter dash in a little over 46 seconds — winning her division, but not beating her record.

Hawkins, who didn’t start running until age 101, said she prefers training outside in her garden in Louisiana.

“I have an acre of land and I have 50 kinds of trees, and I’m working on them all the time,” Hawkins said to KRQE.

More than just a record holder, Hawkins wants to be an inspiration to other people her age.

“I hope I’m inspiring them to be healthy and to realize you can still be doing it at this kind of an age,” Hawkins said.