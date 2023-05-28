Expand / Collapse search
Pets
Published

10 adorable puppies dumped on side of road in Georgia looking for forever homes

All ten puppies will be available for adoption from the Georgia shelter on June 1

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Ten puppies are looking for their forever home after being dumped on the side of the road in Georgia. 

According to a Facebook post by the Burke County Animal Services, the adorable puppies were left on the side of the road on Wednesday, May 24. 

Ten puppies

Burke County Animal Services posted photos of the puppies on Wednesday that were found along Bellevue Plantation Road near Mill Creek Road. (Burke County Animal Services)

  • Black puppy
    Image 1 of 5

    The puppies will be available for adoption at the Burke County Animal Services in Georgia on June 1. (Burke County Animal Services)

  • Puppy
    Image 2 of 5

    The puppies will be available for adoption at the Burke County Animal Services in Georgia on June 1. (Burke County Animal Services)

  • Black and white puppy
    Image 3 of 5

    The puppies will be available for adoption at the Burke County Animal Services in Georgia on June 1. (Burke County Animal Services)

  • Puppy
    Image 4 of 5

    The puppies will be available for adoption at the Burke County Animal Services in Georgia on June 1. (Burke County Animal Services)

  • Black and white puppy
    Image 5 of 5

    Black and white puppy (Burke County Animal Services)

The animal organization says that witnesses say they saw a silver Sedan leaving the area shortly after the puppies were found.

WASHINGTON, D.C., RESCUE DOG UP FOR ADOPTION FOR NEARLY THREE YEARS IS STILL SEARCHING FOR LOVING HOME

In the images of the puppies shared by the shelter, the puppies appeared to be a variety of breeds with some being black, brown and yellow colors. The organization shared online that they do not know the specific breeds of the puppies yet. 

  • Brown puppy
    Image 1 of 5

    The puppies will be available for adoption at the Burke County Animal Services in Georgia on June 1. (Burke County Animal Services)

  • Puppy
    Image 2 of 5

    The puppies will be available for adoption at the Burke County Animal Services in Georgia on June 1. (Burke County Animal Services)

  • Black puppy
    Image 3 of 5

    The puppies will be available for adoption at the Burke County Animal Services in Georgia on June 1. (Burke County Animal Services)

  • Young puppy
    Image 4 of 5

    The puppies will be available for adoption at the Burke County Animal Services in Georgia on June 1. (Burke County Animal Services)

  • Black and white puppy
    Image 5 of 5

    Black and white puppy (Burke County Animal Services)

The puppies will be up for adoption on June 1 at a first come, first served basis, the shelter shared. 

Anyone with information on who may have dumped the puppies is asked to call Burke County Animal Services at (762) 225-6462.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.